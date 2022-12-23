The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Cold air rushing in behind that potent storm system changed everything from rain to snow this afternoon. Some in the hills of Rensselaer County picked up a half foot of fresh snow! In most valley locations, we picked up a coating to an inch.

Now, the last of the snow is fizzling. There may be a few flakes lingering overnight, but the big story is the plummeting temperature. Most will be in the single digits by Saturday morning. With the wind still going strong, it will feel more like 10 below zero in terms of wind chill for Albany and surrounding towns. It may feel like 30 below from Schoharie County back through the western Catskills.

Any wet snow or slush left from earlier, when it was warmer, will freeze solid tonight. Any puddles could turn to black ice. Please be careful if you must hit the road, and watch for slick spots!

It doesn’t get much better later in the day… high temps are only in the teens of Christmas Eve, and the wind will keep up. Christmas Day is ever so slightly more manageable, with highs in the mid 20’s. Even then, it’ll still be breezy. A heavy coat is about the greatest present you can receive on a day like that!

Monday and Tuesday are still cold, in the 20’s, but less windy. Wednesday, we’ll get into the mid 30’s with some flurries possible.

Thursday and Friday, we’ll get back to the low to mid 40’s! So there’s some light at the end of the tunnel… but there’s plenty of cold to get through between now & then. Be safe and stay warm!