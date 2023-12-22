The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Bundle up! It’s the first full day of winter and it sure feels like it! The new season began last night at 10:27 PM, and temperatures promptly fell into the teens in the valleys and single digits in the mountains! Temperature recover to only the low 30’s this afternoon for most, with just a few clouds overhead by the second half of the day.

Tonight, we’re still chilly, but not quite as downright cold. Expect lows abound 20 for most, with some in the higher terrain tumbling down into the teens.

Tomorrow afternoon looks at leas a little more mild, with highs in the upper 30’s. Some in the Mid-Hudson and western New England could approach the 40 degree mark.

Expect clouds gathering overhead to give way to rain or snow showers after dark. A few flurries or sprinkles could linger into Sunday as well.

But that’s it for precipitation between now and Christmas Day on Monday! While the Adirondacks look likely to have at least an inch of snow on the ground (the criteria for a “White Christmas”), don’t expect much of anything for the remainder of the News10 viewing area. Maybe next year!

Temperatures will actually be more like mid-November than late-December between Monday and Wednesday… in the upper 40’s!

Showers return late Tuesday, with an especially rainy day in store for us Wednesday. A mix of rain and snow is possible on Thursday, depending on exact timing and temperature.