The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Buckle up – a potent storm system is on the way, and could lead to travel headaches in these final days leading up to Christmas. Though we’re plenty cold this morning, temperatures will rise to around the freezing mark this afternoon.

It should be cold enough for everything to fall as snow in the mountains initially. The flakes could fly down in the Catskills as early as midday-2pm.

By this evening, the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and Northern Berkshires should see snow as well. But in the valleys, it’s just a little too warm… we’ll have a rain/snow mix. Maybe you get a bit of a slushy coating in Albany and surrounding towns, while the higher terrain gets several inches.

But temperatures keep rising, even after the sun goes down. By Friday morning, we’ll be in the 50’s! So all rain by that point, even in the mountains.

As the system begins to move out, it pulls in some incredibly cold air behind it. Temps could be back down to freezing by Friday afternoon, and the last of the precipitation could actually fall as a final burst of snow.

Wind is a huge concern – gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour are possible across the area. Power outages are likely, especially to the north and in the higher terrain where winds will be strongest. With a good amount of rain falling and melting snow running off into the waterways, we’ll also have to be on the lookout for flooding. A Flood Watch is up for much of the area.

With temperatures tumbling down into the teens by Saturday morning, anything wet or slushy left behind the storm will ice over incredibly quickly. Be on the look out for slippery conditions early on Christmas Eve.

Both that day and Christmas itself could be incredibly cold. With temperatures ranging from the teens to the 20’s and gusty winds sticking around, we expect sub-zero wind chills at times. Stay warm and be safe this holiday season!