12/22/19: Mild & Dry to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a bit warmer for your Sunday afternoon as temperatures finally climbed above freezing and for some got to near 40. We do even better for that into Monday as highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s with some locations, especially south of Albany, flirting with 50.

Warm front to our north and high pressure to our south is helping to bring in milder air from the south this afternoon. This will allow our temperatures to remain relatively mild through the overnight period into Monday.

A storm system to our south continues to impact the Gulf states and into the Mid-Atlantic. If you have travel plans in those areas plan for delays, the good news is for us here in the Northeast, it will remain to our south.

Our next disturbance is set to move through Monday evening and overnight as a cold front that will bring in cooler air by the Christmas eve and beyond into next weekend.

This front will be rather moisture starved and will have a hard time producing much if any precipitation. However, a stray flurry or two, especially in the mountains cannot be ruled out Monday evening.

High pressure from the north builds back in on Tuesday, giving a return to mostly sunny skies, however, we will once again be cooler, back into the 30’s, which is near average for this time of year.

Watching for a weak disturbance for Friday with some mixed precipitation likely. A cloudy and cool day for next Saturday before we watch for another system by the end of the weekend and leading up to New Years Eve, this system will pull in much cooler air once again behind it into the Northeast.

Have a great week!

-Rob