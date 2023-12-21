The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

A cold front pushing through the region will bring cooler temperatures and a decent breeze out of the north – the combination of the two could make for an especially brisk feel later today!

High temperatures peak only a couple degrees above freezing for most. In the Adirondacks and Vermont, you may struggle to get even that warm!

Winter officially begins with the solstice at 10:27 PM – the moment at which the northern hemisphere is most tilted away from the sun. The weather will certainly play the part! Expect lows in the mid teens for most with just a bit of a breeze sticking around overnight. Some in the mountains up north could fall into the single digits!

After the biting cold in the morning, Friday afternoon sees high temperature rise to around the freezing mark once again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

A few rain or snow showers are expected late in the day Saturday depending on exact timing and temperature. Lighter snow showers or flurries could liner into Sunday morning. While this impacts from this system look low, the days leading up to Christmas are always busy in temps of travel… go slow and be safe!

Christmas Day itself looks milder, with morning lows around 30 and afternoon highs well into the 30’s. Skies look to be only partly cloudy. Not too shabby for the big holiday!

The next chance for widespread weather comes Tuesday and (especially) Wednesday. With temperatures in the 40’s in the valleys as this comes through, it’s mostly rain – that being said, it could be just cold enough in some of the more mountainous parts of our area to support periods of wintry mix or snow.