The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Happy Winter! The solstice, the point at which the North Pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun, is at 4:47 PM. That moment officially marks the start of the new season. It also means that today will feature the least daylight out of any day of the year… at least days start getting longer tomorrow!

It will feel plenty wintry out there, with high temperatures peaking just a degree or two above freezing this afternoon. Expect a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon and relatively quiet conditions.

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the teens for most – about as cold as we were this morning!

The first part of Thursday is cloudy, but quiet. After lunchtime, however, the leading edge of a powerful storm system gets to our area. We expect a period of rain/snow mix during the afternoon, which will quickly transition to all rain across the board with temperatures warming into Friday morning. The first part of the day Friday could feature temps in the 50’s!

Temperatures plummet as this system begins to move out Friday afternoon. If the timing is right, we could see things end with a final burst of snow. If that pans out, this system could make up for melting all the snow earlier in the day – keeping our chances for a White Christmas alive. Not a sure bet, but it’s still possible!

Winds could be incredibly strong with this system – gusts up to 60 miles per hour are in the cards across the board. They’re more likely in the Adirondacks and North Country, where a High Wind Watch has been issued.