Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly afternoon today with highs in the low 30s for most with some sunshine, but at least there was less wind. It will be a chilly night with lows into the teens with partly clear skies and light winds. Another chilly day with partly sunny skies for Wednesday.

A weakening cold front to our west will likely throw a few clouds our way tonight, but no impacts to our weather as we remain dry into Wednesday morning.

Powerful storm is crashing into the Pacific Northwest. This is set to move through the middle of the country and move into the Great Lakes by Friday morning. This will tug on some very chilly air from western Canada and that cold air will spill into the northeast by Friday evening and through the Christmas weekend.

As this storm moves in winds will become gusty with gusts easily 50 mph+ from the southeast. Temperatures will surge into the 50s with rain showers through the afternoon. Powerful cold front moves on through by midday and will quickly drop temperatures, a flash freeze Friday evening will be possible along with a burst of wet snow. Temperatures for Christmas weekend remain in the teens and 20s with wind chill temperatures near or below zero!

Showers begin Thursday night, maybe a brief mix early then all rain by overnight Thursday as temperatures continue to rise.

Friday will see showers, maybe even some thunder as the cold front moves on through. Rain will be heavy with 1-2″ of rainfall likely for many which could lead to localized flooding concerns. Temperatures right ahead of the front will surge into the low to mid 50s!

Cold air will be quick to move in with wind and even a few snow showers by Friday evening.

We stay cold through early next week, but we may get back close to 30 by next Tuesday. Have a great night and get ready! -Cap & Rob