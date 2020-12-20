12/20/20: Seasonable Chill & quiet weather Sticks around

Lasted Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Despite the lack of sunshine and most seeing those festive flakes, today we made it into the low 30’s… The warmest we have been in about a week. We look to remain seasonably chilly through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 30’s.

Not too many bumps in the road leading up to the Christmas holiday. Partly sunny for Monday as high pressure tries to nose its way into the northeast during the afternoon. Monday is also the first day of winter which officially arrives at 5:02 am!

A weak disturbance will swing by to our south Monday night into Tuesday. This looks to bring light scattered snow showers once again. Very similar to what we saw today, accumulations look to remain on the lighter side.

That low pressure you see on the West coast will slowly begin tracking across the middle of the country, strengthening as it does so. By Wednesday a warm front will be trying to move through, this should boost our temperatures closer to the mid to upper 30’s. By Thursday the storm system is almost here and we will be seeing gusty southerly winds which will help boost our temps close to 50! However, that comes with a price, showers and even heavy rain will be likely Thursday afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will be swinging through Thursday night and could change the rain over to snow for a period of time before the storm pulls away. Christmas is looking to start in the 30’s and fall into the 20’s through the afternoon and early evening with a few snow showers. Beyond that, plenty of cold air will be moving back in and it appears we will see another stretch of relatively chilly weather leading up to New Years Eve. Have a great week! -Rob