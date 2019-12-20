12/20/19: Temperatures Moderate through the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another frigid afternoon to end the week with highs only in the teens and low 20’s. If you’re tired of this bitter cold air, good news! We will slowly begin to warm up through the weekend and into next week. Highs for Saturday will reach the mid to upper 20’s to near 30!

High pressure to our north that has been supplying us with this frigid air mass will drift overhead tonight and eventually east… This will allow milder air to move in for Sunday.

We also have a warm front that will push through the great lakes and northeast Saturday afternoon and evening and this will also help our temperatures warm up back to near and above average levels for Sunday and Monday.

We keep the “mild” air through Monday, while temperatures look to slide back into the 30’s through the middle of the week we look to remain quiet through Christmas day.

There looks to be a weak disturbance that moves through by next Friday that could bring some light snow showers to the region.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob