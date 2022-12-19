Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonable day today with a gusty wind from the west which held wind chill temperatures into the teens and low 20s. Less wind for Tuesday with skies turning partly sunny, but it will be on the cool side with highs on either side of freezing.

High pressure building in will provide some sunshine for Tuesday and for Wednesday, which we will need all that sun with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Overnight lows during this time will be dipping into the mid teens.

Two systems we are watching out west and along the Gulf Coast. Both of these systems will miss us, however, the one in the middle of the country may throw a few clouds our way by Wednesday afternoon.

A bigger storm system which will have an impact on our weather leading up to the Christmas weekend is now off the Pacific Northwest coast. This will head our way for the end of the week and bring with it rain and wind by Friday afternoon and evening. It will also bring a surge of mild air with highs into the low to mid 50s, but a big drop in temperatures is coming for Christmas weekend.

Jumping ahead to this storm, we will be quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will cloud up on Thursday ahead of our first push of moisture arriving by Thursday evening.

This moisture may begin as a wintry mix briefly, especially in the higher terrain. This will quickly transition to rain Thursday night as temperatures continue to rise into Friday morning.

Rain showers will continue for Friday afternoon, things will turn windy as well. Temperatures will be surging into the low to mid 50s before a powerful cold front moves through. Rain could be heavy, especially by late afternoon and into the evening, which could lead to localized flooding, especially where we saw higher snow amounts late last week.

As the cold front moves through, expect a quick drop in temperatures, a flash-freeze may be possible Friday evening. The rain may end as a bit of wet snow by Friday evening as that colder air surges into the Capital Region.

You will feel the change for Saturday, Christmas eve, temperatures will be over 25 degrees colder and with the gusty winds we will be seeing wind chill temperatures in the single digits and low teens. That chill sticks around for Christmas day as well, it will still be a bit breezy, so expect wind chill temperatures again in the single digits and teens. The chill continues into early next week with highs in the mid 20s and partly sunny skies. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob