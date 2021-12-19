12/19/21: Seasonably Chilly, Breezy & Partly Sunny Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

In the wake of the system from Saturday colder air is spilling into the northeast. That will be accompanied by gusty northwest winds through the afternoon that could gust as high as 30mph. Temperatures will also hold in the low to mid 30s, despite increasing sunshine.

High pressure to the west will be building in through the day. This will provide the sunshine and as we head into the overnight hours will also bring clear skies and calm winds. That combination will create a very chilly overnight heading into Monday morning. Many will be waking up in the teens, however, those in outlying areas, especially if you have snow cover, will be waking up in the single digits, may come close to zero in the Adirondacks.





Monday will turn out partly to mostly sunny, but temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Same thing for Tuesday, but slightly milder. Middle to end of the week is looking relatively quiet, watching the forecast for Christmas day, currently the models are all over the place, from temperatures in the 20s and 30s with snow, to temperatures near 50 with rain and wind. So, until we have a clearer idea of what to expect, went somewhere in the middle with temperatures in the mid 30s with rain and snow. The fine details will be worked out in the days to come! -Rob