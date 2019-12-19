12/19/19: Still Cold for Friday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a bitter cold afternoon with many of us spending the day in the teens, single digits through the Adirondacks… Another cold night expected as lows dip back into the single digits, 10 to 15 below zero in the Adirondacks, however we moderate slightly through Friday afternoon back to near 20.

Weak disturbance will move through the Great Lakes tonight and pass us to the south for Friday morning. Not looking at any precipitation from this but it will allow a reinforcing shot of cold air for Friday afternoon.

With high pressure to our north we will keep the northerly flow which will keep us in the 20’s, however, with less wind and abundant sunshine it won’t feel as harsh.

A fairly quiet weather pattern will carry us through the weekend with temperatures moderating back into the upper 30’s by Sunday. We do better, into the low to mid 40’s by early next week.

By Christmas eve, Christmas Day and next Thursday we will cool slightly back into the 30’s as we track a clipper system that may bring some light snow by Christmas afternoon through the day on Thursday.

Stay warm!

-Rob