Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A very soggy day across the Capital Region with rainfall amounts on the order of 1.5″ to just over 5″ for some. This has lead to localized flooding this evening with the main concern being near creeks, streams and rivers as the runoff will continue into the night and there could continue to be a rise on these waterways into Tuesday morning.

This storm system will continue to pull away tonight, leaving the region with mostly cloudy skies, a bit of a breeze and even a few more showers, otherwise we do expect things to remain mostly dry and quiet.

There is the chance for a few scattered snow showers into Tuesday afternoon as colder air continues to flow into the Northeast in the wake of the storm. Winds will also be a bit gusty during the afternoon with gusts on the order of 25-35 mph from the west northwest.

High pressure will be building in for Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This means things will be quiet for the middle of the week and really into the Christmas weekend as this area of high pressure looks to stick around for a bit.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight and we may be greeted to a few snow showers early Tuesday morning. Especially from the Hudson Valley points west.

With mostly cloudy skies, a gusty wind and even the chance at a few snow showers through midday temperatures will remain on the cooler side of things. Highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s, which is rather seasonable.

More sunshine expected for Wednesday, temperatures will respond to the sunshine and will likely make it into the 30s and low 40s.

We will look to slowly increase the cloud cover after Thursday, which is the first day of winter. This may keep temperatures down a bit into the day on Friday. But despite the clouds into the weekend, temperatures will make it into the upper 30s and low 40s. Christmas right now is looking quiet with some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob