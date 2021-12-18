12/18/21: Snow & Wintry Mix for Saturday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Storm system moving south of the area this afternoon will bring snow, then a wintry mix for those south and east of Albany through the late afternoon and evening. We will remain all snow the further north you are, especially if you are north of Saratoga Springs.

As we progress through the day, a warm layer of air aloft will move in and this will transition the precipitation from snow to a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain, it may be warm enough to change the precip to just plain rain through the Hudson Valley from Albany points south.

We do get an initial thump of snow, looking likely 1-2″ of snow around the immediate Capital Region before we start to see a mix. Where it remains all snow amounts will be higher, likely 6-8″ with local amounts in the Adirondacks and the spine of the Green Mountains 8-10″. Some will even pick up some freezing rain, especially in the Catskills, portions of the Taconics and the Berkshires, this is where we could pick up anywhere from a glaze up to 0.25″ of ice. This ice is only likely to stick to the raised surfaces, however, roads could quickly become slippery through the afternoon and evening.





Storm system pulls away overnight and any leftover moisture should change to snow. Behind this a push of colder air will stick around through the weekend and into much of next week. Have a great day and stay safe! -Rob