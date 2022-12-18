The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Today’s mostly quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the mid 30’s, so there may be a little melting snow and/or slush in the valleys.

A few flurries are possible across the whole region, but more substantial snow is more likely to the northwest. In parts of the western Mohawk Valley and Adirondacks, bands of lake effect snow could lead to slipper conditions later today and into Monday morning. 5-10 inches of snow are expected in northern Herkimer County, where a Lake Effect Snow warning is up. 2-6 inches are possible in southern Herkimer County and all of Hamilton County where they’ve got a Winter Weather Advisory.

Otherwise, we’ll be quiet mid-week. The next big storm system arrives late Thursday and into Friday.

Right now, it looks like a surge of warm air will make most of the precipitation rainy rather than snowy. But temperatures plummet as the system begins to depart, so things could wrap up as a quick burst of snow late Friday. We’ll see about a White Christmas!