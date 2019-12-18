12/18/19: Bitter Cold for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A changeable afternoon today as an arctic cold front moved through promoting snow squalls, gusty winds and falling temperatures… Tonight we drop into the single digits and we don’t get out of the teens for Thursday afternoon.

Along with the cold air, winds will remain gusty at times which will give us wind chill temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below zero at times. There is a wind chill advisory outside of the Hudson Valley for this reason tonight into 10am Thursday morning.

By 7am Thursday we will all be seeing wind chill values below zero… The lowest values will be seen outside of the Hudson Valley.

High pressure will be building in which will return us to mostly sunny skies through Thursday afternoon but our temperatures will be hard pressed to get out of the teens. With the winds, wind chill temperatures will ease a bit, however, we will still see readings near zero at times through the afternoon.

A fairly quiet weather pattern is setting up. The period starts out very cold for Thursday and Friday, however by the second half of the weekend we return to the mid to upper 30’s and we look to break 40 by early next week leading up to Christmas day. A touch colder for Christmas with highs back into the mid 30’s.

Stay warm!

-Rob