Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was certainly a drier afternoon with some sunshine and temperatures a touch milder than average for the middle of December. We will turn slightly cooler for Sunday, once again seeing some sunshine, but there will also be the chance for a snow shower or flurry in the afternoon.

Upper level energy continues to sit and spin over the Great Lakes. This will be moving through for Sunday and Monday. While we do not expect widespread snow showers, this upper level feature will continue to keep us mostly cloudy with the chance of a snow shower or flurry through Monday afternoon. Any accumulations would be confined north and west, near the Tug Hill with any lake effect snow. However, there could be some minor accumulations along the spine of the Green Mountains with some upslope, perhaps up to an inch.

High pressure from the south will be meeting up with high pressure from the north for the middle of the week and ahead of our next storm system. This will be a chilly area of high pressure with temperatures likely approaching freezing through the middle of the week.

Futurecast shows breaks of sunshine through Sunday afternoon. But again, we cannot rule out a stray flurry or snow shower. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 30s for most.

Monday may bring a slightly better chance at a snow shower or two, along with some gusty winds as the upper level energy passes by overhead. Again, accumulations would be minor with up to an inch at most expected. It will become a seasonable day with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30s once again.

We stay quiet and cool for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs within a degree or two of freezing. Thursday turns mostly cloudy and we are watching for the potential for a wintry mix to arrive by the evening. This would likely transition to rain into Friday as temperatures rise well into the 40s. A powerful cold front will be sweeping through on Friday, quickly dropping temperatures and changing any rain back over to snow. We will continue to monitor this storm and bring you the latest as the finer details get worked out in the coming days. Behind that system, it turns rather chilly and windy for Christmas weekend with highs in the 20s. Have a great night! -Rob