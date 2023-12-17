The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

After such a mild and pleasant start to the weekend, the weather across the area is about to take a dramatic turn. A power cyclone continues to push up the eastern seaboard, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds up and down the coast.

With that said, most of the daytime hours Sunday will be dry, with some drizzle and isolated showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will continue to run seasonably mild, in the 40s and low 50s.

A Flood Watch has been issued area-wide. Rain will continue to fill in the region this evening.

By midnight, the entire region should be seeing at least a steady rain, with those of you south of Albany beginning to experience the heaviest of the rains. That rain will overspread the entirety of the viewing area before dawn.

Low temperatures will dip a few degrees from their high temperature, before rising after midnight. By morning, most of us will be in the 50s.

Heavy rain will continue into the morning commute, so give yourself extra time in the morning to navigate the roadways. Rain will start to lighten up and become more isolated by Monday evening.

A Wind Advisory will kick in after midnight east of Albany in the Taconics, Berkshires and into Southern Vermont. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Rutland County. While computer guidance is overdoing wind gusts, the potential for gusts greater than 50 MPH exists in the warned areas.

On a temperature front, we will see a surge close to (if not higher than) 60 degrees prior to a cold front swinging in, changing our wind direction, and knocking down our temperatures.

Localized rainfall amounts are likely to exceed 4 inches in the southern Catskills, with most of the region in line to see over 2 inches of rain (highlighted in yellow above). Some terrain-induced shadowing is expected in parts of the Mohawk Valley eastward into Washington, Bennington, and Rutland Counties.

A secondary area of low pressure is expected to develop to our southeast by Tuesday morning. Unlike the parent low, this one will have some colder air to work with.

This means some snow showers, potentially even a few heavy bursts, are possible Tuesday west of Albany. With temperatures warming close to 40 degrees, accumulation will be prevented in the valleys, and we likely will see any shower activity that makes it here mix with rain.

Beyond Tuesday, our weather quiets down in a big way, with temperatures plateauing close to 40 degrees as we usher in the official start to the winter season Thursday night.