Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon across the region with more sunshine and temperatures once again in the upper 40s and low 50s. We look to keep the milder weather for Sunday, but the clouds will hang tough ahead of a storm system moving in from the south. Rain looks to mainly hold off until the late afternoon and evening time frame and will continue through the night into Monday.

One piece of the storm is to our west, this will track into the Great Lakes, while a trailing cold front will be slowly pushing eastward.

The second piece to the storm is a strong area of low pressure now in the Gulf of Mexico. The first piece of the storm will tug on this low pressure and pull it to the north overnight tonight and into Sunday. This storm is loaded with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, this has the potential to provide areas of very heavy rain, especially Sunday night and into Monday morning which could lead to localized flooding. A flood watch has been issued through the area for Sunday evening into late Monday afternoon.

Sunday starts with clouds and a bit of a breeze into the Berkshires and southern Vermont. This breeze will be from the southeast and will likely not be able to make it over the terrain of Western New England, so I do not think we will see much in the way of wind for the Hudson Valley on Sunday. Showers will be arriving from south to north into the evening.

Heavy rain will carry on through Sunday night and into Early Monday morning. Temperatures will actually be rising during this time and will likely be into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Winds will also become gusty for just about everyone with gusts 35-50 mph possible with the highest gusts expected to the east and in the higher terrain.

Highs on Monday will likely reach the upper 50s and low 60s before falling behind a strong cold front into the evening. There are some indications that there would be enough moisture leftover for some rain to change to snow late Monday into Tuesday, right now the best chance for that would likely be over the higher terrain west of the Hudson Valley, but we will continue to monitor this trend.

Area-wide 1-3″ of rainfall is possible from this storm, with locally higher amounts likely in the southeast facing slopes of the Catskills and the Berkshires where there could be as much as 4-5″ of rainfall through Monday evening. A flood watch has been issued for the entire viewing area due to this concern.

Behind this system we look to turn seasonable with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s through the end of next week with partly cloudy skies and the chance of a few snow showers by next Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob