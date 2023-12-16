The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

No weather concerns Saturday, but the Storm Tracker Weather Team continues to monitor a developing storm in the Gulf that will rapidly intensify as it heads our way, arriving later Sunday.

In the meantime, we will see another winner today across the viewing area, with highs in the 40s to near 50. While not as perfect as Friday,

Temps will again remain mild tonight as clouds increase. Lows will mainly bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

Most, if not all, of the daytime will be dry with mostly cloudy skies becoming overcast. It will remain mild, with highs again in the 40s to near 50, perhaps a degree or two warmer than what we will see Saturday.

Localized flooding and power outages are strong possibilities as this storm impacts us beginning Sunday evening. It’s peak intensity locally appears to be just in time for the morning commute Monday.

Rain will filter in Sunday evening, becoming steadier and heavier overnight.

I would recommend budgeting some extra time for that Monday morning commute. Models indicate all of the major highways locally will be dealing with heavy rainfall.

Monday morning is also when guidance suggests winds will be at their strongest. We expect gusts to range 35-50 MPH locally. But if you happen to be heading east, you could encounter widespread tropical storm-force wind gusts.

Widespread rainfall will taper by Monday evening, not before leaving a widespread 1-3″ behind it its wake. We could see locally higher rainfall amounts due to terrain upsloping in portions of the Berkshires and Catskills.

Highs on Monday will surge into the 50s to near 60 degrees with all that heavy rain and gusty winds. Behind this system, cooler air moves in for Tuesday, especially off to the west. There will likely be a few lingering snow showers, particularly early in the day Tuesday. Some rain may mix in for the valleys.

Our weather quiets down in a big way as we finish off the work week and ring in the official start of winter! With partly sunny skies, high temperatures will fall a bit each day, eventually into the mid 30s by next Friday.