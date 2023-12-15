Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day to end the work week with temperatures in the upper 40s and even low to mid 50s with lots of sunshine! A weak cold front will sink southward overnight into Saturday morning, so we will likely be a touch cooler to start the weekend, but still running well above average.

As this cold front drops southward clouds will be on the increase overnight. We do anticipate clouds to stick with us through the first part of Saturday and we will gradually become partly sunny from north to south into the afternoon. Clouds may hang tough in particular south and west of the Capital Region.

Storm system in the middle of the country and a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico are going to be meeting up over the weekend and then heading towards the northeast. This storm will be “juiced” and full of moisture so we are looking at heavy rain developing Sunday evening and continuing into Monday afternoon. Winds could also get gusty, initially in the higher terrain of western New England on Sunday, then for everyone as we go into Monday.

Saturday will start cloudy, but with drier air draining south from the north and west skies should gradually turn partly sunny from north to south. Clouds will hang around longest to the south and west. Temperatures will still be mild with highs mainly in the mid and upper 40s.

Clouds will increase Saturday night and we will become mostly cloudy by Sunday morning. Clouds will stay around and temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper 40s by late in the day. Winds will likely become a bit gusty for the higher terrain of western New England, with gusts 25-35 mph. We will remain dry until near or just after sunset when the rain will begin to fall.

Rain will continue with us through the night Sunday and into Monday and will turn steady to at times heavy. Winds will expand and we expect gusts for many between 35-50 mph into Monday morning and afternoon as the storm tracks nearby. An area wide 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible with locally higher amounts in the southeast facing slopes of the Catskills, Berkshires and Greens. Temperatures will remain mild for Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60!

Behind this storm we do turn seasonably cooler, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s for much of next week with the chance for snow showers on Tuesday. We welcome in winter on Thursday and we look to remain rather quiet into the Christmas weekend. Have a great night! -Rob