The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast From Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

Today’s weather may be guilty of bringing a smile to your face as we see a surge of unseasonably mild air move into our region thanks to high pressure to our south and a bit of a breeze from the south-southwest.

Under lots of sunshine, temperatures will soar into the 40s and even low 50s before all is said and done. Get out and enjoy the nice weather if you can!

Some cloud cover will enter the picture tonight, and a brief rain/snow shower may impact the far northern Adirondacks. This is because of a fading cold front swinging through our region overnight.

Much like Friday’s afternoon highs, overnight temperatures will be unseasonably mild, on the order of about 10-15 degrees higher than normal. Lows will range from the mid 20s through the mid 30s.

I expect a good amount of clouds to linger in our region Saturday, but peeks of sunshine are still anticipated. Temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to Friday, but ultimately finish about 10 degrees above normal.

We are continuing to keep an eye on a developing storm system that is expected to intensify rapidly in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before heading up the eastern seaboard.

For us at home, this means rain developing by Sunday evening, lingering overnight and into the start of the next work week. Breezes will ramp up as well. Guidance indicates that the rain by Monday morning will be particularly heavy, and we’ll see our temperatures surge well into the 50s as well.

The storm will pull away later Monday, with seasonable temperature in its wake. On Tuesday, there could be a few snow showers (mixing with rain in the valleys by the afternoon), but overall the wintry impacts from this storm storm appear to be minimal.