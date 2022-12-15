The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The long-duration wintry storm we’ve been watching the past few days has finally made it to the area. As of writing at 6:45 PM, the snow is already falling in the Catskills and Helderbergs.

By 8 or 9, we expect heavy, wet snow in the Capital District and Mohawk Valley. In the Mid-Hudson, things could start as a rain/snow mix before switching over to snow overnight. By Midnight, even the North Country and Vermont will have snow.

A couple inches will have likely fallen by Friday morning, with higher totals in the mountains. We are monitoring the possibility of a switch to wintry mix for the Capital District and Mid-Hudson after sunrise and into midday. Winds will be coming downhill, off the Berkshire and Taconic mountains. That sinking motion tends to lead to warmer, drier air. Expect lower totals for those that see the switch.

Later Friday afternoon, however, those spots should flip back over to all snow. That lasts until the system finally winds down Saturday morning.

By the time it’s all said and done, the most snow will have fallen in the Catskills, Adirondacks, northern Berkshires, and the Green Mountains – perhaps a foot and a half to two feet! Those spots will have stayed snowy from start to finish, with snowfall also enhanced by winds going up the slopes of the higher terrain.

The Mohawk Valley can expect a widespread 10-18 inches. We expect 5-10 inches in the Tri- Cities, and the lowest totals just east of the Hudson River in Columbia and southern Rensselaer Counties – only 2-5 inches.

A few flurries could persist into early next week, but conditions will be much quieter overall. Winter officially begins with the solstice on Wednesday afternoon! We’ll stay chilly for the remainder of the forecast period.