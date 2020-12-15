12/15/20: Cold Tonight, then we prepare for a Sizeable Storm Wednesday night

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cold air is now in place and it will get MIGHTY cold tonight, many in the single digits, could potentially fall below zero in the Adirondacks. We will quickly be turning our attention to a major winter storm that will impact much of the Northeast beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Thursday. Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for this time period.

The storm system responsible for tomorrow nights snow is now impacting northern Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas… This will drop south tonight picking up Gulf moisture and then head towards the coast and redevelop as a Nor’easter through Wednesday evening and night.

Wednesday will start out dry, but cold with perhaps some sunshine.

The vast majority of the day will be quiet and cold with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Even into tomorrow early evening the snow shield is still only near the NY/PA border.

However, Wednesday evening, between 7-9pm snow will start to overspread the region, light at first, but increasing in intensity, especially as we approach midnight and the few hours after.

Thursday’s morning commute will be a messy one. Snow will continue to fall, winds could become gusty as well which will add blowing snow to the mix.

When all is said and done, those in the immediate Capital District will be seeing 8-14″ of snowfall. Catskills will see more 14-20″, with local amounts over 20″ likely. Berkshires into Southern Vermont mainly 8-14″, again, locally higher amounts possible. To the north the amounts cut off quite significantly, north of Glens Falls expect only a few inches. Please check back for updates as these are subject to change through tomorrow afternoon.

Cold air sticks around through the start of next weekend before temperatures begin to moderate into early next week. -Rob