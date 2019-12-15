12/15/19: A Quiet but Cool Day for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a breezy afternoon Sunday with gusts approaching 50 mph through the afternoon hours, we even saw some lake flurries… Much cooler but calmer for Monday before our next snow maker moves into the Capital Region.

Breezy with Lake Effect today as a secondary cold front moves through the region in association with an area of low pressure well to our north.

A quiet but cooler day for Monday as our next system approaches. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and we will become mostly cloudy through Monday evening and overnight.

Our next system is now in Northern Texas and Oklahoma and will start to move to the Northeast through the day on Monday.

The snow will start to move in late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The snow looks to linger with us through the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. This will be light to at times moderate snowfall.

This looks to be a fairly progressive system and will be out of here by Tuesday evening. But we will see accumulating snowfall from this and here are the preliminary totals we can expect.

Behind this system MUCH colder air will invade the northeast into the middle to end of the week with highs on Thursday struggling to get out of the teens with overnight lows in the single digits to near zero!

We do moderate heading into next weekend with perhaps another round of light snow or flurries by next Sunday.

Have a great week!

-Rob