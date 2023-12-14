The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

Thursday featured a chilly start, with a lot of us waking up with temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees. Some areas up to the north saw temperatures in the single digits!

Temperatures will moderate close to seasonable levels by this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will generally be in the 30s.

A warm front is on its way to the Capital Region, arriving later today. This will keep temperatures overnight milder than what we saw early this morning, with most of us bottoming out close to average in the 20s.

A simply great Friday is in store, with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest responsible for boosting temperatures between 10-15 degrees above average. Temperatures will spike close to 50 degrees in Albany!

The mild pattern will continue into the upcoming weekend, but I do expect numbers to come down a bit compared to Friday. Getting to 50 degrees will be more of a challenge this weekend.

We are continuing to monitor a developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida. Guidance is in pretty decent agreement on this storm swinging up the Eastern seaboard and potentially bringing a warm, windy, and rainy day Monday. Stick with the Storm Tracker Weather Team as the fine details become clearer over the coming days.

Beyond that system, there could be some lingering snow showers as we see another shot of relatively chilly air move in for the middle of next week.