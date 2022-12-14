The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A few high clouds rolling in tonight keep us from getting brutally cold overnight. Expect morning lows in the mid to upper teens as you’re getting out the door Thursday.

During the daytime on Thursday, we’ll be relatively quiet. Temperatures rise into the mid 30’s with increasing cloud cover. But after sunset, the next big storm system moves in from west to east, bringing snow with it. Expect things to get underway around 5 or 6 in the Catskills, and 7 or 8 in the Capital District. Vermont and the North Country get in on the action by midnight at the latest.

The snow falls steadily, and we’ll likely have several inches on the ground by Friday morning. After sunrise on Friday, parts of the Capital District and Mid-Hudson could see a change from snow to rain – especially those in the valleys, below 1,000 feet in elevation. That will ultimately limit totals for places like Rensselaer and Columbia counties.

By Friday evening, temps fall a bit and we’re all back to plain ol’ snow – more solid accumulations are possible before it all wraps up Saturday morning.

We expect highest snow totals in the higher terrain, where this event is snow from start to finish. Some in the Catskills, Adirondacks, Berkshires, and Green Mountains could all see a foot and a half of snow. We expect 10-18″ in the foothills, as well as the Mohawk Valley. A good chuck of the Capital District, including Albany and surrounding towns will likely see 5-10 inches. Lowest totals are expected in those areas highlighted in light blue below.

Flurries could persist north and west of Albany into early next week. Some more substantial bands of lake effect snow could impact the western Adirondacks.

We’ll also stay chilly for the remainder of the forecast period. Any snow that falls isn’t going anywhere soon… unless you shovel it yourself! Good luck, and stay warm!