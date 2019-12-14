12/14/19: Cool & Damp Tonight, Very Windy Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a dreary, damp afternoon across the Capital Region with periods of rain and patchy fog. The rain showers will end as some wet snow, especially west tonight, then we turn cooler and very windy through Sunday.

A wind advisory goes into effect for the Mohawk Valley, portions of the Adirondacks, the immediate Capital Region, Taconics, Berkshires and Southern Vermont at 1am on Sunday and will be with us through 7pm as we are expecting gusts to approach to at times exceed 50 mph.

Our storm system that brought us the rain last night and through today is directly over us and will be departing tonight, pulling in cooler air and gusty winds behind it.

By Sunday morning we will be dealing with the gusty west to northwest winds, however, most of us will remain dry. North and west of Albany a few bands of Lake Effect may setup and bring periods of snow showers to those areas.

We will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon and the winds will slowly die down Sunday evening into the overnight hours before a quiet day on Monday. However, we are already watching our next system forming out west.

This will dive south through Sunday and pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before heading north along the Appalachians. This does not appear to arrive until Monday night into the first half of Tuesday.

Right now, it appears most of us will see accumulating snow… How much will depend on the exact track as well as how much warm air aloft can work in. If we end up with more warm air we would be dealing with sleet and freezing rain, however, that threat appears to remain south and east of Albany as of right now.

Beyond Tuesday we turn frigid to close out the week and into next weekend as our forecast highs look to remain in the 20’s!

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob