The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Hope you stayed warm today! Many were in the single digits early this morning… Stephentown in Rensselaer County got down to zero! Sunshine helped us warm through the day, and Albany peaked in the mid 30’s.

Tonight will feature a few clouds and ever so slightly breezy conditions on the backside of a system moving through Maine and Atlantic Canada. A few flurries may pass through Southern Vermont.

Back to mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday afternoon, with high temps in the mid 30’s. You may be a bit warmer – closer to 40 – in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Thursday is also quiet, but with increasing cloud cover. Late Thursday evening, we could see snow along the leading edge of the next big storm system. The flakes will fly across the entire region overnight, but during the day on Friday it warm warm above freezing in the Capital District and Mid-Hudson.

There, things could switch over to rain for several hours, before flipping back to snow late Friday and into early Saturday. As a result, snow totals will end up lower in those locations. Meanwhile, the hills and mountains could well see over half a foot – a Winter Storm Watch is up for areas highlighted in blue on the map above-right.

Widespread snow winds down during the day Sunday, though lake effect flurries and showers could persist north and west of Albany.