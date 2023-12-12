Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonably mild afternoon for today with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We are tracking a cold front that will be dropping in overnight tonight and will bring with it a shot of cooler air for the middle of the week along with the chance at a few snow showers by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cold front is slicing through the lower Great Lakes this evening. Really is moisture starved so we are not expecting a lot in the way of rain or snow, but there will be periods of snow showers by Wednesday afternoon and evening behind the cold front.

Quick shot of colder air especially Wednesday night and Thursday, that will be replaced by milder air as we close out the work week. Temperatures on Friday could be pushing 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine!

Skies will turn partly sunny for Wednesday afternoon behind a cold front. Temperatures will likely hold steady into the afternoon with perhaps a slight drop into the evening. Chance for snow showers will increase into the late afternoon and evening. Some of these could quickly and briefly reduce visibility as they will be accompanied by some gusty winds.

The amount of snow will ultimately be negligible, however, in the higher terrain of southern Vermont could pick up an inch or two, mainly a coating up to an inch though for most through Wednesday evening.

A chilly day with sunshine for Thursday is expected. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s after a very chilly start with many in the single digits and teens.

Milder air to end the week as we see plenty of sunshine for Friday, temperatures will surge into the upper 40s to near 50. We hold mild through the weekend with more clouds for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The risk for a shower will increase late in the day on Sunday with more widespread rain likely for Monday. Behind that storm system colder air will flow into the region, with highs on Tuesday back into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great night! -Rob