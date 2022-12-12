Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly afternoon today in the wake of the fresh snowfall across the Capital Region, some sunshine and a north wind. Very chilly for tonight with most in the single digits to near 10 degrees by Tuesday morning, likely our coldest night so far this season. Partly to mostly sunny skies will once again be around for Tuesday, but with the northerly flow continuing, temperatures will remain seasonably chilly.

With high pressure in place we will remain quiet for the next few days, however, we will also remain chilly, the source of the airmass over us right now is directly from southern Quebec and Ontario where temperatures there are in the single digits and teens.

We will be closely monitoring the evolution of a storm in the Rocky Mountains over the coming days. All indications are that this will be heading towards us by Thursday night, too soon for exact details, but a secondary low will develop on the coast, where that develops and where it tracks will determine what we actually see here in the Capital Region. Right now, all precipitation types are on the table.

Nothing but sunshine for Tuesday, grab the sunglasses and bundle up because temperatures will likely spend much of the afternoon in the 20s, topping out near freezing.

Partly sunny for Wednesday and still cool, within a few degrees of freezing. Clouds will begin to stream in from the southwest well ahead of the next storm system. But we will stay dry through Wednesday and most of the day on Thursday. All that moisture will be slamming into some very chilly air and this is why it’s likely we all see some snow, but what happens after that initial burst of snow is still very much up in the air, stay tuned.

Snow showers possible on Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 30s. Drying out on Monday, with temperatures in the mid 30s. Have a great night! -Rob