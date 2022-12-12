The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! The first real snow of the season is adding to the festive feel now. This was a pretty good storm in terms of accumulations, and the timing. The last little bit of light snow ended overnight. The only issues this morning are the lingering snow on the roads, especially neighborhood and secondary streets.

Clearing is the weather word of the day. Any lingering flakes end by mid-morning. Sunshine returns later on. The chill isn’t going anywhere. Temperatures will try and work toward freezing this afternoon.

The combination of clear skies, a new cold airmass, and fresh snow on the ground will lead to the coldest night of the season. Lows are expected to fall into teens, even the upper single digits for some.

The pattern will stay cold and quiet for the next few days. Hopefully Tuesday’s sunshine will help to warm our spirits. The temperature certainly won’t. The next winter storm is already barreling across the West. Nearly four feet of snow fell in the mountains of northern California yesterday. This storm will track coast-to-coast, bringing the possibility of blizzard conditions and severe weather to the middle of the country.

The storm will reach us starting late Thursday. There is still a lot of unpack with this “bowling ball” of a storm. Right now we are expecting periods of rain, snow, and mixing starting Thursday night. Impacts will stick around through Saturday. We will be closely watching the progress of this system and what the Capital Region can expect over the coming days.