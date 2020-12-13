12/12/2020: Mild end to the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Temperatures were stuck in the 30’s for most this afternoon as a warm front got held up just to our south and west, that will push through overnight tonight and our temperatures will continue to rise through tomorrow morning. Ending the weekend on a mild and breezy note as temperatures look to be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s for most.

Don’t get too used to it, we are watching for what could become a rather active and VERY cold week ahead. Our first system of the week looks to move in on Monday afternoon through Monday evening. It’s actually 2 systems, one from the north and one from the south. The southern system holds a bit more uncertainty on where it will track and what impacts we would see here. The northern system is much weaker and more like a clipper system so, either way, still looking at flurries for most on Monday afternoon. However, if that southern system moves a little closer, like some guidance is hinting at, we could pick up a quick 1-2″ Schenectady south and east.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but again, it will be milder and windier as well behind a cold front that is set to move through during the mid-morning hours on Sunday.

While I do believe we will be mostly cloudy, we should remain dry and might actually pick up a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon and early evening.

Skies will tend to cloud up Sunday night into Monday as our next two systems approach, again, one from the north and one from the south. By Monday morning, our southern system, again, if far enough north, will begin to bring us light snowfall.

Based on this computer model we would continue to see light snow during the afternoon on Monday essentially Schenectady south and east. However, the guidance has continued to flip on this idea so I am only keeping the chance for scattered snow showers and flurries in the forecast for Monday, for now.

Then we turn our eyes to a system that would look to move in by the middle of the week, right now Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning. This storm has the potential to be more sizeable, however, it is still in the Pacific Ocean, once it moves over land by Sunday afternoon and evening we will be able to get a better sample of what the atmosphere is producing and can input better data into the models. So, for now, the mid week storm is still a storm we are watching and things can certainly change with this. What does look certain is we will have a good shot of some VERY cold air by Tuesday that lasts through much of the week with highs in the low to mid 20’s and lows in the single digits and teens! Have a great Sunday! -Rob