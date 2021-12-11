12/11/21: Gusty Winds through Sunday morning

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A strong cold front is pushing eastward through Central NY this evening. This will be the catalyst for our strongest wind gusts overnight tonight which could exceed 50mph and come close to 60mph for some. This will also be accompanied by quite the drop in temperatures, in fact, temperatures could drop 10-20 degrees within an hour or two behind the frontal boundary.

Along that boundary is a line of showers, and some heavier downpours which could be capable of producing gusty winds along with a few flashes of lightning and a rumble or two of thunder.

However, the main concern will be the winds that follow. Getting reports near Buffalo of winds gusting well over 70mph. I do not expect winds to that magnitude here, however, it will be likely that we see widespread gusts of 45-55 mph with some coming close to 60mph through Sunday morning.





Behind the front cooler air will move in for Sunday with gusty winds continuing through Sunday afternoon with occasional gusts between 25-30 mph. Futurecast shows the front moving through later this evening, between 8pm-10pm from west to east with a burst of rain, some thunder and gusty winds.

Once we get through tonight we will be treated to a partly to at times mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s, a little more typical for the middle of December.

Sunshine continues into Monday as high pressure builds in from the south. With a west southwest flow setting up temperatures will likely climb into the low 50s once again on Monday afternoon.

We do cool things down a bit, back into the low to mid 40s for the middle of the week and reintroduce clouds to the forecast with perhaps a shower on Wednesday. Thursday will be another mild day ahead of a cold front, this will likely mean gusty winds once again with temperatures in the mid 50s, and the way things look right now, maybe some rain overnight. Then our next system moves in on Saturday with rain, possibly ending as wet snow, depending how quickly the cooler air can move in. Have a great rest of your weekend and stay safe! -Rob