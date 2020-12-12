12/11/20: Mild Weekend with a few Rain showers

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Well it was certainly a milder day today with highs in the 40’s to near 50 with breaks of sunshine and light winds. Saturday will unfortunately become mostly cloudy and we will increase the risk for showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will spend much of the day in the low 40’s but rising overnight into Sunday.

After a relatively quiet overnight, our next storm system will be moving into the Great Lakes on Saturday. With the track of this storm being to our west this will be a “warmer” setup which will provide rain showers and temperatures in the 40’s. It’s also a rather quick moving system as well.

The first half of Saturday looks to be the best part of the day. So if you have anything you need to do outside that would be the time to do it.

Warm front will be to our north but clouds will quickly build in for the afternoon and evening, these clouds will bring the risk for showers by late afternoon and especially into the evening hours.

A cold front will be blowing through by Sunday morning. So, when you wake up Sunday morning, temperatures may be in the low to mid 50’s before dropping into the mid to upper 40’s by the afternoon behind the front. Winds will also become rather gusty Sunday afternoon too out of the west southwest 15-25 mph with gusts close to 40 possible.

We are watching another system for early next week too. Right now it is out near New Mexico and Colorado, the trends have been to keep this system to the south, however, some guidance is trying to bring it up to about Albany, points south. So we will continue to watch the trends through this weekend.

Behind Monday’s potential system there is also another system for the middle of the week. This would have the potential to bring area wide snowfall, however, the guidance is showing no consensus on where this storm would end up, so still way too soon for details on that one but will continue to monitor that. What does look likely is a significant cooldown for the middle to end of next week, highs look likely to range in the 20’s to low 30’s with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid teens! So, winter will be taking a brief break this weekend, but December will be stretching its’ muscle by the middle of next week! Have a great weekend! -Rob