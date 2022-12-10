Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday.

Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be quickly moving eastward and also picking up some moisture from the Great Lakes. We expect snow to develop in the Capital Region between 10am-noon on Sunday.

Behind this storm system high pressure will be moving back in which will bring quiet weather but chilly weather. We still have our eyes on the potential for a larger storm for the end of next week.

Sunday looks to start out quiet, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens to near 20 degrees. It will be rather chilly and temperatures are not expected to move too much through the afternoon.

By the afternoon snow will be falling across the entire area. With the colder air from today and temperatures not warming too much on Sunday before the snow arrives, snow will likely begin to stick to everything fairly quickly.

The steadiest period of snow looks to fall between 5pm and midnight. Heaviest snow is still expected in the Catskills where some could be pushing a half a foot or more when all is said and done.

There may be a few lingering snow showers or flurries into Monday morning, but the bulk of the snow will be gone by Monday mornings commute, however, things could still be a bit slippery. High pressure will begin to move back in which will bring back partly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain on the cool side.

In terms of amount of snow, a general 2-4″ of snow is looking likely for many. 4-6″ of snow will be possible from the Hudson Valley west and through the Mohawk Valley and extreme southern Adirondacks. Another bullseye of 4-6″ of snow will be seen in portions of the Berkshires, southern Vermont and parts of the Taconics. Much less, perhaps only 1-2″ of snow the further north you are, especially through the Adirondacks. The bullseye of highs amounts will likely be in the Catskills where there will be 6-8″ of snow.

Again, we turn partly sunny for Monday, with cool temperatures. Temperatures remain on the cool side with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s through the week. We are still keeping a close eye on late next week. A wintry mix will be likely overnight Thursday, but that could transition to just snow into Friday and perhaps linger with snow showers into Saturday. We will continue to monitor that possibility in the days ahead. Have a great night! -Rob