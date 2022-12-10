The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Brrrr…. it’s cold out there! High pressure in control lead to clear skies and calm winds overnight. Both things that lead to chilly temps. Most were in the teens this morning!

This afternoon, thanks to plenty of sunshine, we’re back above freezing with daytime high temperatures in the upper 30’s.

Tonight, temperatures drop back down to the low 20’s with a few more clouds gathering by daybreak Sunday. Those clouds give way to snow by midday, which will last until the early morning hours of Monday.

Highest totals will be found in the Catskills, Helderbergs, and western Mohawk Valley, where up to a half foot of snow could fall. We expect 2 to 4 inches in the Capital District, Taconics, and Berkshires.

We’ll get some sunshine back later on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet as well, with chilly temps – teens in the AM, mid 30’s in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are up in the air – most models point towards a system that will bring at least some snow, punctuated by periods of rain and wintry mix, as well. Some models have us quiet. We think at least some impacts are likely – we’ll have a more concrete forecast for you soon, as new data becomes available.