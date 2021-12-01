12/1/21: Mild, wet & windy Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a typical early December afternoon today with skies turning partly sunny and temperatures in the low 40s. A disturbance moving in from the south will bump into some cooler air and looks to bring a period of rain, snow and perhaps a little sleet overnight tonight.





This moisture moves in after midnight and while we are expecting just rain in the valley locations, there could be a few wet snowflakes mixed in as well as some sleet for a period of time, especially in the higher elevations.

Once that moves through our winds will then shift to the south. This will allow our temperatures to rise a little bit as we approach daybreak. While futurecast shows all the moisture out of here by the morning hours, there could be some leftover showery activity, especially east of the Hudson Valley.

Rain will be approaching from the west through the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. This will bring rain to the region by midday along with gusty winds, however, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s for most before the rain arrives.





Colder air will move back in for Friday, while the skies will turn partly sunny, there will be a gusty wind for much of the afternoon which will make it feel a bit cooler. Also notice, we are watching for our next system Friday night into Saturday with an area wide light snow with scattered snow showers continuing into the first part of Saturday.





Our active weather pattern looks to continue into next week. While the weekend will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 30s Sunday looks to stay quiet, but could turn breezy in the afternoon. This is as our next system begins to move in from the west. This will likely bring area-wide rain and mild temperatures with highs near 50. However, another good push of cold air will allow any rain to change to a bit of wet snow in the evening as temperatures fall. A quiet day on Tuesday, before yet another messy system looks to move in on Wednesday. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob