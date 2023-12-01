The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Dry this morning, but a wide ranging storm system moves in after lunchtime. With most of us well into the 40’s this afternoon, most of what we see is rain.

There is a chance, however, that the mountains could get just cold enough to support a little snow this evening as the system is winding down.

Saturday looks a bit drier, with only a few passing, lighter rain showers. Temperatures are still on the warm side for early December, almost 50 in the valleys!

A bigger system arrives Sunday, bringing more widespread rain showers, especially in the afternoon. Again, the Adirondacks and Green Mountains could be cold enough for wintry mix or snow.

As the winds shift and temperatures drop on Monday, there’s a chance that the end of this system could bring a rain/snow mix to much of our area. It’s all highly dependent on timing and exact temperature, but it’s the next best chance for wintry weather for most of us.

Flurries linger on Tuesday, with perhaps a bit more substantial lake effect activity north and west of Albany.

Wednesday and Thursday are brighter, but with much chillier weather. Expect lows in the 20’s and highs only a couple degrees above freezing… brrrr!