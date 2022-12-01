The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It was another blustery day out there! Winds whipped up above 40 miles per hour in many locations.

Things are quieting down as we go into the evening. Winds will become light, but temperatures will also take a tumble – down into the low to mid 20’s across the region!

High pressure tries to build in from the south tomorrow, leading to more periods of sun and helping us warm a bit more – in the mid 40’s by the afternoon. It may be ever so slightly breezy late in the day, but nothing like the past couple days.

An approaching weather system spells wet conditions to kick off the weekend. Winds will get a bit breezy again, and coming out of the south they’ll bring warmer temps – highs in the low 50’s! Too bad we wont get to enjoy it, with showers around for much of the day.

The weekend isn’t a total loss – Sunday is cooler, but also quieter with more sun. Monday looks seasonably cool as well, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain returns to the valleys on Tuesday. The higher terrain could see wintry mix. Wednesday is cloudy and cool, with highs around 40. Temps drop into Thursday – we’ll stay in the 30’s for most of that day!