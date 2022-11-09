The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It was a chilly one out there today! Certainly felt like November, with lows in the 20’s after afternoon highs not too far past the 50 degree mark.

High pressure was firmly in control, keeping us crystal clear all day. We’ll stay clear tonight, but light winds out of the south keep us slightly more mild.

Thursday looks nice, with more sun and highs in the low 60’s. But a hurricane named Nicole, currently barreling towards the coast of Florida, will cause problems for us by Friday…

While the system will lose much of its strength moving over land on its way up north, it’ll still be able to bring a ton of tropical moisture to our part of the country.

Expect periods of heavy rain for the second half of Veteran’s Day, and continuing into the first part of Saturday. We’ll dry out that afternoon, but temperatures will tumble from the 60’s in the morning, to the 50’s by the afternoon.

Behind that system, we turn much cooler. Highs will peak only in the 40’s from Sunday through the end of our 7 day forecast. Snow showers are possible north and west of the Capital District on Monday. On Wednesday, we could all see some rain with perhaps a bit of wintry mix (especially in the higher terrain).

Even colder weather is in the works for the week after, with highs only in the 30’s at times… so be sure to enjoy the couple mild days we’ve got left in the meantime!