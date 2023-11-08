The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Much cooler today, but also more consistently bright as high pressure build in from the west today.

Temperatures range from the 30’s this morning to the mid 40’s this afternoon in the valleys. Some in the mountains may only peak in the upper 30’s or low 40’s. Certainly much chillier than it was yesterday!

Tonight’s weather could be a little messy at times. Before midnight, a round of wintry precipitation will push into the region. Initially, much of this could fall as a burst of snow, before gradually transitioning to mixed precipitation or a cold rain by Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals don’t look overly impressive – at most a couple inches in the mountains. Those in the river valleys will struggle to see even a coating. South of Albany, that looks even less likely.

A light glaze of ice is possible with the change to mixed precipitation, as well. So even though there won’t be all that much snow on the ground, it’s still important to use caution on the roads during tomorrow morning’s commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the highlighted areas below, where the most impact is expected.

Everything tapers off by midday tomorrow, though we stay cool and mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 40’s. A bit milder for Friday with highs into the low 50’s.

Brisk, but with a bit more sun for Veterans Day on Saturday. Chilly for Sunday, with followed by an even colder start to the day Monday – lows in the mid 20’s for the Capital District, and likely in the teens for the higher terrain! Thankfully trending a bit more mild by Tuesday.