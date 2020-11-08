11/8/20: Another sunny warm day for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another sun-filled afternoon to end the weekend with temperatures averaging 15 to 20 degree above normal with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. A repeat of that for not only Monday but Tuesday as well as high pressure remains in control.

High pressure remains in control for tonight and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact we are expecting this to stick around until at least Tuesday afternoon!

There is a very slow moving storm system to our west that will make slow progression early this week. It is set to begin to impact us with showers by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures ahead of this system are very toasty for November standards, however, behind the front much cooler temperatures are dropping in from Canada.

I am expecting mild temperatures to continue for us in the Capital Region through Wednesday afternoon. However, temperatures slowly begin to trend cooler by Thursday as highs will be in the 50’s and by the end of the week and into the weekend temperatures will end up close to where we should be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Have a great week! -Rob