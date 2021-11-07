11/7/21: More sun & Warmer for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a glorious afternoon today, high pressure remained in control and brought about another day with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most. This stretch of beautiful weather will be continuing into the start of the week as high pressure hangs on and temperatures make a run towards the low to mid 60s.

High pressure continues to keep us safe here in the Northeast from a system along the Mid-Atlantic Coast, a few of these clouds will try to sneak northward overnight tonight, but should remain mostly south and east of Albany. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s to near 30 to start Monday morning with clear skies and patchy fog expected.

That Ocean storm will continue to push eastward and as it does, will also take any clouds with it, we will be left with sparkling blue skies once again Monday afternoon with highs mainly in the mid 50s to low 60s!





Not as chilly for Monday night, as temperatures will fall close to seasonal levels with lows mainly in the mid 30s. But more sunshine is once again expected for Tuesday, although there will likely be a few more clouds in the mix as a system from the west tries to take advantage on a weakness in the ridge of high pressure, however, we do stay dry, with temperatures likely in the low 60s, some may make a run into the mid 60s.





This system will move through Tuesday night with cloud cover, that will hold our temperatures mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s and there is the chance we could see a few scattered showers, some of which may hang on into early Wednesday morning. However, once that system passes, more sunshine expected for Wednesday afternoon with highs still close to 60. Rain moves in Thursday night and looks to stick around for the day on Friday which will hold our temperatures in the mid 50s, showers continue for Saturday with highs back into the low 50s. The end of next weekend looks cool once again with mostly cloudy skies along with scattered rain or snow showers on Sunday, this will hold our temperatures into the 40s for afternoon highs. Get out and enjoy that sunshine and mild weather while we have it! -Rob