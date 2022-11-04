The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

You thought today was warm? Well, you’re right – our highs in the low 70’s were almost 20 degrees above averages! But that being said, we’re even warmer in the coming days… get ready for a crazy warm weekend!

It starts off mild on Saturday morning. We expect morning low temperatures to range from the mid 50’s in the valleys to a few upper 40’s up north.

With a strong ridge of high pressure anchored over the coast of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast, we expect gusty winds out of the south. That will cause temperatures to surge to record levels over the course of the weekend

A weakening cold front draws closer on Sunday, bringing clouds and perhaps a few showers. But it doesn’t quite pass us by, and we stay warm for a little while longer. We’ll also set the clocks back an hour at 2AM – enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Here’s a look at some of the history we could make over the course of the next few days:

We expect to beat the record high on Saturday by a couple degrees. We should crush the record for warmest low temperature on Sunday (our forecast of 64 vs the old record of 58), then squeak by the day’s record high by a degree.

We’ve only ever had 4 consecutive days at or above 70 in the month of November. If our forecast verifies, between today, the weekend, and Monday, we’ll add another 4 day stretch to the record books.

We finally go back to a more November-like reality on Tuesday, just in time for Election Day. Expect highs in the mid 50’s. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature some very chilly starts – in the mid to upper 20’s! But we always warm back to comfortable levels by the afternoon. For Veterans Day of Friday, we are looking at a more mild morning, followed by a cloudy but comfortable afternoon.