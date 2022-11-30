Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A wet day today as a strong cold front moved through the region. This brought rain with a period of heavier rain and some gusty winds. Temperatures will cool below freezing tonight and some may see a few snow showers overnight into Thursday.

Winds will now shift to the west tonight and continue that way through Thursday helping to draw in the much cooler air.

High pressure tries to build in for late Thursday into Friday. This will bring less wind Thursday night and into Friday, along with partly sunny skies for Friday afternoon.

With the west wind we expect bands of lake effect to develop off of Lake Erie and Ontario, these bands will likely drift into the Capital Region from time to time.

The band off of Lake Ontario may drift into the Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region Thursday afternoon, accumulations around the Capital Region should remain on the light side.

Higher snowfall amounts will be likely to the north and west, closer to Lake Ontario where 6-12″+ will be likely. Around the Capital Region, maybe a coating with higher amounts possible of 1-2″ in the northern Berkshires and the spine of the Green Mountains.

High temperatures on Thursday will hold in the mid to upper 30s, but with the gusty winds, wind chill temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s and low 30s through much of the day.

High pressure will provide some sunshine for Friday and temperatures will respond nicely up to seasonable levels into the mid to even upper 40s for some.

Another mild, windy day for Saturday with a few rounds of rain likely. Temperatures will surge into the low 50s. We dry out for Sunday, but turn cooler, into the low 40s. Cool but dry for Monday, but our next system works its way in on Tuesday with rain and perhaps a mountain mix. Much cooler for next Wednesday with highs only back into the upper 30s with some sunshine. Have a great night! -Rob