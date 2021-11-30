11/30/21: Partly Sunny, Bit Breezy as we welcome December

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another cold November day across the Capital Region with highs mainly in the low to mid 30s, although most of us were mostly cloudy, a few saw some snow showers, especially west of Albany. Those snow showers will continue, mainly north and west of Albany through the first part of the overnight which could accumulate a few inches to the north.

High pressure is building in from the Great Lakes overnight into tomorrow. This will bring not only partly sunny skies, but also slightly milder temperatures.

Futurecast shows this nicely, expect some residual cloudiness to start the day, temperatures will also be relatively mild to start, mainly in the 20s to near 30.

Temperatures should respond nicely to the sunshine and highs will likely warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.





This is going to be a short-lived break from the clouds and unsettled weather as our next system is now slamming into the Pacific Northwest. This will begin to organize through the day on Wednesday and impact us by Thursday afternoon.





Thursday morning as a warm front moves in we may see a band of mixed precipitation to start the day with temperatures near freezing it will be based on precipitation intensity as to what we see. However, the best chance to see a mix would be in the higher terrain north of the Capital Region.

Once the warm front moves through we should all change over to just a cold rain ahead of a strong cold front.

This front will be bringing another push of cold air, any leftover moisture Thursday evening may transition to a bit of wet snow before coming to an end. The winds will become gusty by Thursday afternoon and could gust 35-40 mph during the evening and overnight into Friday morning. The winds continue through the day on Friday with cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. Still run the risk for a few snow showers Saturday and while Sunday looks quiet, skies will become mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. Our next system moves in Sunday night with a mix, that will continue through the day on Monday. Another shot of cooler air by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob