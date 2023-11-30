The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Milder today with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. While we started in the 20’s in most spots this morning, we expect widespread 40’s by the afternoon. Not bad for the last day of November!

Tonight, with a few more clouds, we don’t cool down quite as much – lows around the freezing mark for the majority of the area.

We’re back up to the mid 40’s tomorrow afternoon. With our next storm system arriving after lunchtime, most of what we see will fall as rain.

Only those in the mountains up north, where it will stay a little cooler, will have a chance to see wintry weather.

Only an isolated, passing shower or two four Saturday. Better shower (and mountain snow) chances on Sunday.

A bigger storm system could be in the cards now for Monday – with cooler temperatures, wintry weather appears to be a bit more likely. It’s still 5 days out so that forecast is still coming into focus. Stay tuned for updates as more data becomes available!