The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Check it out! With morning lows in the 30’s for most, we’re much more mild than we were this time yesterday. The 24 hour temperature change map below showed temperatures were 10-15 degrees warmer in most locations!

That’s because we had a few more clouds around ahead of a weak disturbance up in Canada that’s drifting towards us. At night, clouds are like a blanket for the ground – they keep us warmer than we’d be on a clear night, like we had Wednesday into Thursday.

We’re caught between that system up north and some high pressure off to our south. The high will cause winds to be out of the south, sending our temperatures just above average, in the mid to upper 50’s for highs., meanwhile, there will be a few more clouds rolling in as the day goes on.

As we discussed earlier, more clouds mean less cold overnight! By Saturday morning, we’ll only be down to the upper 30’s in the mountains and low 40’s in the valleys.

Those north and west of Albany could see a few stray showers by early morning. There’s an outside chance that a bit of the rain makes it to parts of the Capital District by mid or late morning, but it will be fizzling out as it approaches.

The rest of the day looks dry, but still cloudy with highs in the mid 50’s. Don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour before going to bed – the time change happens at 2 AM Sunday! We hope you enjoy the extra hour of sleep and are well rested for a mild and dry day Sunday. There will be occasional breaks in the clouds, and temperatures will cruise to the upper 50’s.

Rain chances return Monday night and into Tuesday. Much of the rest of the work week looks unsettled, with temperatures trending downwards with each passing day. By Thursday, we’re back to the 40’s in the valleys with a chance for some wintry mix in the higher terrain!