The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A ridge of high pressure firmly in control across the east has been keeping us crystal clear. It did allow for a chilly start, with 20’s and 30’s across the region this morning. But when the sun came up, there was nothing to stop those rays from coming on in – highs surged well into the 70’s.

Tonight looks to be a little more mild, with low 40’s for Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley. Elsewhere, we expect mid to upper 30’s.

The unseasonably warm days just keep coming! Tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the 60’s very quickly. We could even spend a few hours during the afternoon above 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies overhead.

It gets even warmer as we go into the weekend – so warm, in fact, that we may make history several times over! Saturday afternoon’s record high is 75. We are forecasting 76. The “record high minimum temperature” for Sunday is 58. We don’t think we’ll drop further than the low 60’s. And on Sunday, we expect to once again push past the old record high of 73 by a single degree.

It’s nice to set warm weather records in November, isn’t it? In August, not so much… so we’ll take what Mother Nature gives us this time around!

Sunday could also feature clouds and a few showers, especially north and west of Albany. Don’t forget about the time change, either!

Monday’s still warm, with highs in the low 70’s. We finally come get back to seasonable afternoon feels on Tuesday, just in time for Election Day. Chilly morning return mid-week, as well.